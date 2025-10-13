Ahoi Ashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India, especially in North India. It falls about 8 days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Traditionally, on Ahoi Ashtami, mothers observe a fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being of their sons. This year, Ahoi Ashtami 2025 falls on Monday, October 13, 2025. The fasting and puja on Ahoi Ashtami are dedicated to Mata Ahoi or Goddess Ahoi, who is none other than Goddess Parvati. She is worshiped by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. Ahoi Ashtami Greetings and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on the Auspicious Day.

Ahoi Ashtami fasting day falls approximately eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. According to drikpanchang, Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat is from 17:59 pm to 19:15 pm. The Moonrise timings on the day of Ahoi Ashtami is at 23:14 pm. The Asthami Tithi begins at 12:24 on October 13, 2025 and ends at 11:09 on October 14, 2025. The day of Ahoi Ashtami is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi which is the eighth day of the lunar month. Ahoi Ashtami Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Quotes, Sayings and Greetings To Celebrate the Auspicious Fasting Day.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Date

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 falls on Monday, October 13, 2025. The

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat is from 17:59 pm to 19:15 pm.

The Moonrise timings on the day of Ahoi Ashtami is at 23:14 pm.

The Asthami Tithi begins at 12:24 on October 13, 2025 and ends at 11:09 on October 14, 2025.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha

There are many legends associated with Ahoi Ashtami Vrat. One of the popular Katha is recited after the puja as part of the ritual. Once, a moneylender and his wife lived happily with their seven sons. As Diwali approached in the month of Kartik, the wife decided to repair and decorate their home. To collect soil for the renovation, she went to the forest, where she accidentally struck and killed a lion’s cub while digging.

Enraged by this cruel act, the lion cursed her to suffer the same fate and within a year, all her seven sons died. Overwhelmed by grief, the couple decided to end their lives while on a pilgrimage. Exhausted, they collapsed on the way, where divine mercy intervened. God, moved by their sorrow, made an Akashvani instructing them to return home, serve the holy cow, and worship Goddess Ahoi, who is revered as the protector of children.

Obeying the divine command of God, the wife observed a fast on the day of Ashtami, drew the image of a lion cub, and prayed with sincerity and remorse for her mistake. Pleased with her devotion and repentance, Ahoi Mata appeared before her and blessed her with the boon of motherhood, restoring happiness and prosperity to their lives.

Ahoi Ashtami Significance

Ahoi Ashtami holds great significance in India, especially for married women as they observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their children and family. On the day of fasting, after taking a morning bath, women take a pledge, called Sankalp, to keep the fast for the well-being of their children. It is also recited during Sankalp that the fasting would be without any food or water and the fast would be broken after sighting the stars or the moon, according to their family tradition.

