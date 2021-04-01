It is that time of the year again. Where WhatsApp messages of friends getting engaged are taken with a grain of salt and every new launch or new discovery is closely inspected for a hint of satire. April Fools’ Day is here. Every year, come April 1 our social media, messaging apps and sometimes even our magazines and newspapers are filled with cheeky humour that aims to trick you. And April Fools’ Day 2021 is going to be no different. People are sure to share April Fools’ Day 2021 wishes and messages, April Fools’ jokes & memes, Happy April Fools’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

The custom of celebrating All Fools’ Day or April Fools’ Day on April 1 dates back to the 1300s. There are various books and works of art that draw a link between foolishness and April 1, however the official celebration of April Fools’ Day has various different attributions. The most famous of these stories has to be that April 1 marked the ending of New Year celebrations in the Middle ages, when New Year’s Day was celebrated on March 25. However, when the world switched to the Gregorian Calendar the celebration was shifted to January 1. But those unaware continued their celebrations on April 1, leading to the invention of April Fools’ Day.

In recent times, April Fools’ Day has served as the perfect stage for the pranksters in each group to plan the most elaborate and hilarious pranks that will tickle your funny bone. There are others who take the more tried and tested route of sharing funny jokes and memes on April fools, and try one of the many tricks to fool you on messages. As we prep for April Fools’ Day 2021, here are some April Fools’ Day 2021 wishes and messages, April Fools’ jokes & memes, Happy April Fools’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

April Fools’ Day 2021 Funny Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2021

April Fools’ Day 2021 Funny Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2021

April Fools' Day 2021 Funny Wishes & Jokes

Message Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2021

While there are various different opinions on the celebration of April Fools or even the overall idea of playing pranks on your loved ones, we cannot deny that some safe and light-hearted joking is just what the world needs right now. We hope that you are mindful in your jokes, safe in your pranks and overall a jolly person this April Fools’ Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).