Arudra Darshan, also known as Thiruvathirai is a significant Tamil festival that is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by people across the state. Arudra Darshan 2025 is celebrated on January 13. The celebration of Arudra Darshan commemorates the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, which are representative of the five duties or Pancha Kriyas of Creation (Shrishti), Sthithi (Preservation), Laya (Destruction), Tirobhava Concealment and Revival) and Anugraha (Salvation). As we celebrate Arudra Darshan 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Arudra Darshan and its importance.

Arudra Darshan 2025 Date

Arudra Darshan 2025 is on January 13. The celebration of Arudra Darshan takes place on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Margazhi when the Thiruvathirai Nakshatra prevails. Arudra Nakshatram, which is also known as Thiruvaathirai Nakshatram, during Maargazhi Masam is considered highly auspicious.

Thiruvathirai Nakshathram Timings

The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram for Arudra Darshanam begins at 11:24 AM on January 12 and ends at 10:38 AM on January 13.

Arudra Darshan Rituals and Significance

It is believed that Lord Shiva took the form of Lord Natraja on this day and marked the celebration by offering prayers to Lord Natraja and seeking their blessings. The cosmic dance of Lord Shiva and the story behind it is also reiterated on this day. Followers of Lord Natraja also believe that this is the day of the birth of Lord Shiva and celebrate it with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration of Arudra Darshan is also known as Thirvathirai. Thiruvathirai 2025 Date, Auspicious Timings and Significance: Know About Arudra Darshan, the Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Every year, on this day, people make special delicacies called Thirvathirai Kali - which is made with rice and jaggery. The celebration of Arudra Darshan is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by organising special feasts and aartis at the temple. The celebration of Arudra Darshan is believed to bring good luck and blessings to Lord Shiva’s ardent devotees. We hope that Arudra Darshan 2025 brings with it the balance and semblance that you need in your life.

