New Delhi, January 11: Public and private sector banks in several cities across India will remain closed on January 14, 2025, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, the festival, celebrated as Uttarayana, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, or Punyakala in various regions, will see bank closures in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

However, banks in Delhi-NCR will remain open as Makar Sankranti 2025 is not listed as a holiday for the region. Apart from banks, several states will observe 4-5 days of public holidays during this festive period. In Telangana, there will be an extended holiday from January 13 to January 17 due to Makar Sankranti celebrations. Tamil Nadu will observe Pongal holidays from January 14 to January 16, including Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

The second Saturday on January 11 and Sunday, January 12, will also contribute to the extended weekend in many states, further adding to the holiday stretch. Schools, colleges, and government offices will also be closed in certain regions. When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India.

The last weekday banking holiday in January will fall on January 23, 2025, for the birthdays of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai, with banks in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Agartala remaining shut.

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly, especially in cities observing extended closures during the festive season.

