Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes for Chaitra Navratri: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS, Images & Messages to Send to Family and Friends on Day Eight of Navratri

Goddess Durga (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: It is Day 8 of Chaitra Navratri 2020, and one can feel the atmosphere is electrifying already. On the eighth day, devotees celebrate Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. This day holds more prominent during Sharad Navratri (held during October or November). Nevertheless, the excitement is no less even during Chaitra Navratri. Navaratri is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. People celebrate the period of 9 nights extravagantly. However, the celebrations will be muted this time around, given the menace of Coronavirus and how social distancing is the new norm. So, people wish their family and friends via social media and messaging apps. We bring you a collection of Durga Ashtami wishes, Chaitra Navratri 2020, Navratri messages, Durga Ashtami images in HD, wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, photos and more.

Devotees worship the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga on the nine nights of Navratri. This year, the festival will be celebrated starting from March 25, and end on April 2. People offer prayers, chant mantras, and observe fasts in these nine days. It is not voluntarily to keep fast, but it is considered much auspicious. People also decorate their house with flowers to worship Goddess Shakti.

People can send amazing Maha Ashtami wishes, Chaitra Navratri 2020 greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, snaps on Snapchat, Hike messages among other popular social messaging apps. It is a nice gesture to send your warm regards and festive greetings to your friends, family, relatives, during this auspicious Navratri period. If you are searching for the top trending collection of Chaitra Navratri 2020 greetings, then you need not worry as have got your back. We, at LatestLY, present you a collection of popular and lovable Chaitra Navratri 2020 greetings and messages, which you will love to share it with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

Durga Ashtami (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga, Protects Our Family From the Evil and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Happy Durga Ashtami 2020.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Navratri to You and Your Family. May Nine Days of Festival Illuminate Your Life Forever.

Goddess Durga (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Wishes Come True During This Holy Occasion. May You and Your Family Be Protected by Goddess Durga Forever. Enjoy This Beautiful Occasion of Navratri With Your Family and Close Ones! Wishing You a Colorful Durga Ashtami!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Know Someone Who Deserves to Be Blessed This Navratri, Someone Who Has Been So Good, So Sharing and So Special. That Someone Is You! Happy Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Bow to Adi-Shakti, the Primal Power, I Bow to the All-Encompassing Power, I Bow to the Creative Power, I Bow to the Divine Mother. Happy Navratri!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Bharti Jholi Khali! Maa Ambe Vaishno Wali! Maa Sankat Harne Wali! Maa Vipda Mitane Wali! Maa Ke Sabhi Bhakto Ko Navratra Ki Shubh Kamnayen!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings, Greetings, Sweet, Joyful, Loving Energy to You All. Happy Navratas!

How to Download Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can share across these newest 2020 Chaitra Navratri greetings through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. You can also share these Navratri festive greetings by compiling them into GIFs and videos. People can also download the latest and creative Chaitra Navratri 2020 stickers on WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers as they have become trendy in recent times. HERE is the link to download Durga Ashtami and Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Durga Ashtami and Navratri 2020’ and hope you love sharing the above-mentioned festive greetings with your loved ones.