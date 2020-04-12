Easter 2020 Positive Quotes to Beat Coronavirus Fear: Motivational WhatsApp Messages And Inspirational Thoughts to Send Celebrating Resurrection Day

Easter 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after he was crucified on Mount Calvary. Easter 2020 falls on April 12. While Easter celebrations have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the world, people are observing the day at home with their families. And as world countries continue to fight the disease with all their might and strength, we bring to you positive and inspirational quotes to send on Easter 2020 and beat the fear of Coronavirus. Share these beautiful thoughts on Jesus Christ and spread positivity this Easter Sunday! You can also share these quotes on Jesus by popular people as WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings and SMS. Easter 2020 Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day: Messages And Thoughts to Send on Easter Sunday.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD. The day is observed as Good Friday which is a part of Holy Week. According to Christian beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead which is celebrated as Easter. On Easter, Christians go to church and attend special sermons. They also participate in parades and events that celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Meanwhile, here are Easter quotes to share with your loved ones. Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Facebook GIFs, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Resurrection Sunday.

"He Knows the Way Because He Is the Way." - Jeffrey R. Holland

"Easter Spells Out Beauty, the Rare Beauty of New Life." - S.D. Gordon

"The Day the Lord Created Hope Was Probably the Same Day He Created Spring." - Bernard Williams

"Easter Is the Demonstration of God That Life Is Essentially Spiritual and Timeless." - Charles M. Crowe

"There Are Always Flowers for Those Who Want to See Them." - Henri Matisse

"Faith Makes All Things Possible … Love Makes All Things Easy." - Dwight L. Moody

"The Great Gift of Easter Is Hope." - Basil Hume

"To Plant a Garden Is to Believe in Tomorrow." - Audrey Hepburn

"Let Your Light Shine Before Others." - Matthew 5:16

"Easter Is Meant to Be a Symbol of Hope, Renewal and New Life." - Janine di Giovanni

Easter comes with the hope of new things and we believe this season is going to be special for you and your loved ones. Let's overcome this pandemic together and have more reasons to celebrate. We wish everyone celebrating a 'Happy Easter'.