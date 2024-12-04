Every year, Finland's Independence Day is celebrated on December 6 to commemorates the country’s declaration of independence from Russia after the Bolsheviks took power in late 1917. The day is a national holiday in Finland and holds deep cultural and historical significance for the Finnish people. On this day, Finnish flags are prominently displayed across the country, symbolising national pride. World's Happiest Country Title Goes to Finland for Consecutive 7th Time, Check Where India Stands on List.

In Finland, it is traditional to light two white or blue candles in windows, a practice dating back to the 19th century as a quiet protest against foreign rule. As Finland Independence Day 2024 nears, scroll down to know more about Finland Independence Day 2024 date, the history of Finland’s independence and the significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Finland Independence Day 2024 Date

Finland Independence Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, December 6.

Finland Independence Day History

The Independence Day was first celebrated in Finland in 1917. The struggle for Finland's independence began after the revolutions in Russia, which were caused by disturbances inside Russia from hardships connected to the First World War. This gave Finland an opportunity to withdraw from Russian rule. There were many disagreements between the non-socialists and the social-democrats over who should have power in Finland. However, on December 4, 1917, the Senate of Finland, led by Pehr Evind Svinhufvud, finally made a Declaration of Independence which was adopted by the Finnish parliament two days later.

Finland Independence Day Significance

Finland Independence Day holds great historical significance for the people of the country as the day marks its independence from Russia. On this day, military parades and performances celebrate are held across the country to mark this day. It is traditional for Finnish families to light two candles on each window of their home in the evening on this day, a custom that dates back to the 1920s.

As per a popular legend, two candles were used as a sign to inform young Finnish men on their way to Sweden and Germany to become jagers that the house was ready to offer shelter and keep them hidden from the Russians.

