World Wind Day or Global Wind Day is celebrated every year on June 15 around the globe. It is organised by WindEurope and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). The day spreads awareness about wind energy and focuses on how it can change the world. The observance celebrates the perks of wind energy and educates people about green energy and its benefits. On Global Wind Day 2021, let's know its date, history and significance. Little-Known Facts About Wind Power, a Renewable Source of Energy.

World Wind Day or Global Wind Day 2021 Date:

Global Wind Day is observed every year on June 15. In 2021, the day falls on Tuesday. The first observance of World Wind Day took place in 2007 in Europe. In a couple of years, it spread to other parts of the world.

Global Wind Day 2021 History:

Global Wind Day was first celebrated in 2007 in Europe as Wind Day and it got its current name in 2009. It had been organised by the EWEA (European Wind Energy Association). In the first year, the day saw the participation of 18 countries in Europe, with around 35,000 people taking part in it. Since then, the celebrations have spread and is observed by all UN Member states.

"It is a day for discovering wind energy, its power and the possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth," globalwindday.org said. On this day, several seminars, workshops, educational tours are organised to display the power and potential of wind energy.

