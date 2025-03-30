Gudi Padwa is an auspicious festival celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, marking the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This festival symbolises the New Year and usually falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Gudi Padwa 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. On this day, Marathi Shaka Samvata 1947 will begin. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. The festival of Gudi Padwa coincides with Chaitra Navratri and other regional New Year celebrations like Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Baisakhi in Punjab, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. Gudi Padwa 2025 Wishes and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Gudhi Padva Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa 2025 Date

Gudi Padwa 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30

Gudi Padwa 2025 Timings

Gudi Padwa Pratipada Tithi Begins at 18:57 on March 29 and will end at 15:19 pm on March 30, 2025.

Gudi Padwa Rituals

The most important ritual of Gudi Padwa is to hoist a Gudi at homes, gives this festival its name. It is a decorated bamboo stick which is topped with a bright silk cloth, neem leaves, mango leaves, and a garland, with an inverted silver or copper pot (Kalash) placed on top. It is hoisted outside homes to bring prosperity and ward off evil. People wake up early, clean their homes, and draw colourful rangolis at their doorsteps. The Gudi is worshipped with flowers, turmeric, and vermillion.

Gudi Padwa Significance

Gudi Padwa holds great significance for Hindus, especially in the state of Maharashtra. This annual auspicious occasion symbolises a fresh start, success, and good fortune. In Maharashtra, the first day of the bright phase of the moon is called gudhi padwa.

Gudi means 'flag' while paḍava is derived from the Sanskrit word pratipad for the first day of each fortnight in a lunar month, or the first day on which the moon appears after the ‘new moon’ day and the first day after the full moon. On this day, special dishes like Puran Poli, Shrikhand-Puri, and Kothimbir Vadi are prepared in homes and enjoyed with families and relatives.

