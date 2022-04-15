Passover is also known as Pesach, it celebrates the freedom of Hebrews from the Exodus of Egypt. The Festival honours the Hebrews' struggle and sacrifice in their quest for freedom. It is believed that God spared the Hebrews and the Israelites before unleashing his fury on the Egyptians during the tenth plague. The Festival will be celebrated on April, 17 this year. When Is Passover 2022? Know Pesach Dates, Calendar, History, Significance and Traditions to Celebrate the Jewish Holiday.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers and indulging in rigorous cleaning of the house and removing all leavened items from the house and it is known as Chametz. People wish each other by saying 'Chag Pesah Sameach' which means Happy Passover. We at LastesLY have curated Happy Passover 2022 Greetings, Happy Passover 2022 Whastapp Status, and Happy Passover 2022 HD Images to send to your dear ones. Passover 2022 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Status, Photos, Messages, Pesach Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to All Those Celebrating Jewish Holiday.

Greetings For Passover 2022

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Here's to Freedom, Feasts and Family! Happy Passover 2022

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads May Passover Be An Auspicious Sign of a Great And Successful Life. Ahead for You And Your Family. Sweet Pesach 2022!

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Twitter Status Reads Happy Pesach 2022! May Passover Bring You Success, Good Fortune, Joy and Peace this year.

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads May You Find Freedom From Negative Thoughts and Relationships this Passover 2022 and Delight in the Traditions of Pesach.

Passover 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads May You Have a Blast on the Occasion of Passover 2022. Wishing You Good Times and Sweet Memories for Pesach!

Pesach is one of the most important festivals of Judaism and is also considered one of the holiest days. It is celebrated by hosting a feast called the Pesach Seder and the day also brings in new hopes and aspirations.

