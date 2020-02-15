International Childhood Cancer Day 2020: Date and Significance of the Day for Awareness of Cancer in Kids

Every year, February 15 is celebrated as International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD). The ICCD 2020 falls on Saturday. It is a global collaborative campaign to exalt awareness about childhood cancer and to manifest support for children and youngsters with cancer. According to the data, the survival rape of children who live in low middle-income countries and suffer from cancer have a survival rate of just 20 percent. Warning Signs of The Most Common Types of Paediatric Cancer in Children.

"The International Childhood Cancer Day is based on Childhood Cancer International’s (CCI) core belief that every child and adolescents with cancer deserve the best possible medical and psychosocial care, regardless of country of origin, race, financial status or social class. It is also anchored on the premise that childhood cancer deaths are avoidable, with a timely and accurate diagnosis, availability and access to quality essential medicines as well as proper treatment and care," the International Childhood Cancer Day website read.

Every year, over three lakh children (birth to 19 years of age) are diagnosed with cancer across the world. Out of them, 8 in 10 of these kids live in low and middle-income countries where their survival rate is 20 percent. Top Facts about Cancer in Children.

The target goal of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Childhood Cancer Initiative is fighting against cancer and bring survival rate to atleast 60 percent around the world by 2030.