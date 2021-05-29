Every year, May 29 is observed as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This year, the United Nations will be celebrating the 73rd anniversary of UN Peacekeeping. Since the UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, more than 3,000 police, military and civilian personnel have been martyred in the service of peace.

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2021 Theme:

Every year, IDUNP has a different theme. The theme for 2021 is "The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security."

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2021 History and Significance:

The UN General Assembly established May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 29, 1948. This is the day when the first UN Peacekeeping Mission named the UNTSO (United Nations Truce Supervision Organization) began operations in Palestine.

The IDUNP is "an international day to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and continue to serve in United Nations peacekeeping operations for their high level of professionalism, dedication, and courage and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace."

