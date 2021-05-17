International Museum Day (IMD) is observed annually on May 18 or around this date, coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Each year, the event has a specific theme to reflect the basis of the international museum community's preoccupations. The special day provides the opportunity for museums professions to meet public and alert them about challenges that museums face.

International Museum Day 2021 Date and Theme:

International Museum Day is an international day celebrated annually on or around May 18. Every year, IMD has a different theme. The theme for IMD 2021 is “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”. From the British Museum to Vatican City, Here Are the Must-Visit Museums in the World!

With the theme “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”, International Museum Day 2021 "invites museums, their professionals and communities to create, imagine and share new practices of (co-)creation of value, new business models for cultural institutions and innovative solutions for the social, economic and environmental challenges of the present," icom website said.

International Museum Day History and Significance:

On May 18, each year, all museums around the world are invited to take part in the International Museum Day to promote the role of museums. Since its creation in 1977, IMD has gained increasing attention. Last year, over 37,000 museums participated in the IMD in about 158 countries and territories.

The objective of IMD is to raise awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

You can celebrate IMD 2021 by visiting a nearby museum, while this due to the second wave of covid-19 we would advise you not to. Instead, you can take a virtual tour.

