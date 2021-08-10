Islamic New Year is observed on the first day of the month of Muharram. While most Islamic celebrations are decided based on the moon sighting, the celebration of the Islamic New Year, which is also known as Hijri New Year, is based on astronomical calculations. Islamic New Year 2021 or Hijri Year 1443 will be celebrated in the second week of August. While some countries expect to celebrate it between August 9 and 10, others have declared August 12 an official holiday for Islamic New Year 2021. People are sure to share Happy Islamic New Year wishes, Islamic New Year 2021 messages, Islamic New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Hijri New Year 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day. Islamic New Year 2021: From Date to Significance, Everything to Know About Hijri New Year.

Islamic New Year is celebrated on the first day of the holy month of Muharram, which is said to be the first month of the Islamic Calendar. The celebration of the Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the migration, also known as Hijrah, of Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD. They took this step after being repeatedly persecuted and threatened. This event is considered to be one of the most significant occurrences in Islamic history. This is why the beginning of Hijrah was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

Islamic New Year 2021 will mark the 1443rd year of Hijrah.

Islamic New Year Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friends and Followers, Happy Islamic New Year 1443! Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Success!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram Greetings 1443 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing My Muslim Brothers, Sisters and Friends, Happy Islamic New Year 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Praises and Thanks Be to Allah to Whom Belongs All That Is in Heavens and on the Earth. Have a Blessed Islamic New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always

The celebration of Hijra New Year is often filled with various community activities. A public holiday in several Islamic countries, the Islamic New Year celebration includes offering timely prayers and dressing up and visiting relatives. Observance of Islamic New Year 2021 in India is sure to be low-key as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. We hope that Islamic New Year brings with it a new year filled with happiness and prosperity to one and all. Happy Islamic New Year 2021!

