Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is the first day of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja. This year, it will be observed on September 3, Saturday. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja takes place a day after Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana and ends with Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on the third day. It is observed by the devotees of Gauri and Mahalakshmi when Anuradha Nakshatra begins during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. As you celebrate Jyeshtha Puja Avahana 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2022 wishes, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan images, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan greetings and more that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 & Visarjan Dates: Know Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Date in Maharashtra, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is popularly known as the Bhadrapada Mahalaxmi Vrat. It is performed on three days — Shashti, Saptami and Ashtami — during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. The Avahana Muhurat for this year will end at 10.56 pm. On this day, people send wishes to their friends and family on various social media platforms. Here are messages that you can download and share as WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers and SMS.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes & Messages

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Day of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, Here's Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to Everyone at Home.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes & Messages

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, May Goddess Gauri Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Wishes to You and Everyone at Home.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gauri Devi Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja.

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022

Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 Warm Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family. May You Have a Blissful Jyeshtha Gauri Puja.

On this day, people wake up early and observe an early bath. They wear new clothes and meditate. They offer arghya and wash the feet of the goddesses with another vessel. Honey and milk are offered to the deities. People wish each other as they observe the three-day Jyeshtha Gauri Puja. You can download and send these wishes to one and all. Wishing everyone a Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Avahana 2022!

