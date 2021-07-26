Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the end of the Kargil war in India after 60 days of vigilant fighting. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26, and Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 will mark 22 years to the war. On this day, people pay tribute to all the martyrs in the Kargil War. There are lamp lighting ceremonies at the Kargil War memorial and various memorial services across the country. People also share Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 messages, Images and Wallpapers around Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures.

The Kargil War was fought for over 60 days. On July 26, 1999, the war finally came to an end when the Indian Army successfully took command of the high outposts. The observances for Kargil Vijay Diwas are particularly n a larger scale in Kargil–sector and the national capital New Delhi. Every year, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Prime Minister pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jyoti at India Gate. The armed forces and their role in protecting and safeguarding our country are particularly discussed with great pride on this day.

The Kargil War resulted in the death of 527 Indian soldiers, and the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas aims to raise awareness about all the Kargil War heroes who helped protect India and played a key role in India's victory. As we prepare to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021, here are some Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 messages, Images and Wallpapers around Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures that you can post online.

The history of the Kargil War, how it began and the impact it had on the globe is also discussed and taught on this day. One of the most challenging wars of our lifetime, the impact of Kargil is still visible in our neighbourhood. And as we celebrate the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, we hope that we continue to respect and cherish the armed forces and their role in keeping us safe. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas.

