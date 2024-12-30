As the New Year approaches, many cultures around the world embrace traditions to bring prosperity and fortune. Among these customs is the practice of eating specific fruits believed to usher in good luck, health, and abundance. For 2025, incorporating lucky fruits into your celebrations could set a positive tone for the year ahead. These fruits aren’t just delicious—they carry symbolic meanings tied to wealth, happiness, and success. Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or enjoying a quiet evening, we at LatestLY, bring you the lucky fruits for New Year 2025 - Feng Shui way, that can be a simple yet meaningful way to attract positivity and start the year off right.

1. Oranges

Symbolising wealth and success, oranges are a staple in many New Year traditions. Their vibrant colour and round shape resemble gold coins, making them a sign of prosperity.

2. Pomegranates

Known for their abundance of seeds, pomegranates represent fertility, good luck, and renewal. Their deep red colour is also associated with joy and energy.

3. Grapes

Eating 12 grapes at midnight, one for each month of the year, is a popular tradition in many cultures. Each grape signifies a wish or goal, helping set intentions for the year ahead. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025.

4. Pineapples

With their spiky crowns, pineapples symbolize wealth, royalty, and hospitality. They are believed to attract positive energy and success.

5. Apples

Associated with peace and harmony, apples are a timeless fruit to include for good luck. Their sweet flavour is a reminder of life’s simple pleasures and blessings. First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Ring in Happy New Year?

Including these five fruits in your New Year celebrations is more than just a delightful tradition—it’s a way to invite positivity, prosperity, and abundance into your life for 2025. Whether you follow these customs for their symbolic meanings or simply enjoy the refreshing flavours, these fruits are sure to make your New Year celebrations both meaningful and delicious. Wishing everyone Happy New Year 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).