Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Images, SMS to Send Greetings of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 6 across India. It is a significant observation for people belonging to the Jain community. Also called Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the day marks the birth of Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpini. Mahavir Jayanti is also known as ‘Veer Teras,’ to highlight the 13th ‘Sud’ day of the Chaitra month of Jain calendar. The otherwise festival of joy and gatherings among family members, this year Mahavir Jayanti celebration will not be grand. The country is currently under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has gripped people globally. All festival celebration observed during this period will not be marked in an otherwise grandeur away. However, people will share festival greetings. To mark the religious occasion, you can send Mahavir Jayanti 2020 messages and SMS in Hindi to your near ones. In this article, we bring you the latest collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, greetings and GIF images to celebrate the Jain festival.

Jain texts state that Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13). He was born in a democratic kingdom (Ganarajya), Vajji, where the king was chosen by votes. Lord Mahavir was a great advocate of Ahiṃsā (non-violence). His birth anniversary is marked in a giant manner, every year. But since people will stay at home on the day, they can mark his birth anniversary by sending Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes in Hindi through WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and GIF images.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jinka Naam Hai, Palitana Jinka Dham Hai, Ahimsa Jinka Naara Hai, Aise Trishala Nandan Ko, Lakh Pranam Humara Hai. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jayanti Ke Pawan Avsar Par Yahi Kamna Hai Ki Mahaveer Ka Ashirwad Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe Aur Unki Kripa Sada Aap Par Barse. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Aur Samridhi Ke Saath Saath Aapke Jeevan Mein Shanti Aur Sukun Bhi Ho. Mahavir Jayanti Ke Shubh Avsar Par Yahi Prarthana Karte Hain. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jayanti Ke Is Tyohar Par, Aao Apne Aapko Nyochavar Kar Dein Shri Mahaveer Ke Charno Mein Aur Paa Lein Sukh Aur Shanti Apne Jeevan Mein. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Swami Mere Bhagwan Hain, Jinendra Ki Vani Mein Mera Vishwas Hai, Navkar Mantra Mere Pran Hain, Yah Jain Dharm Mahan Hai. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Send This GIF With Message: Live and Let Live, Wishing You and Your Family A Very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

How to Download Mahavir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has many stickers dedicated to almost all the festivals and events. To download Mahavir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp stickers, you can visit the Play Store app available in Android phones or click HERE.

We hope the above, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 messages in Hindi will be useful to you to mark the auspicious Jain festival.