Every year, National Pet Day is celebrated on April 11 in the United States of America and several other countries worldwide. If you are a pet lover, this day is undoubtedly for you to shower love and affection on your pets! The day is dedicated to all the pets, making you realize the joys they bring to your lives. This day is a perfect opportunity for people to take time out of their busy schedules and spend time with their pets, show them the affection they crave, and give them additional attention. As National Pet Day 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day. BTS V’s Dog Yeontan to BLACKPINK Lisa’s Pup Love, Check Out Most Adorable Pets of K-Pop Stars!

National Pet Day 2023 Date

National Pet Day is celebrated on Tuesday, April 11.

National Pet Day History

The special day dedicated to pets was established by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare campaigner, to highlight the importance of shelters for pet animals. She founded this day in 2006. Paige’s main aim was to bring attention to the plight of animals in shelters worldwide, and this day would help educate people about taking care of these pets. She began celebrating the day with great enthusiasm in the United States, but it quickly spread worldwide. Today, pets in several countries, including the UK, Israel, Scotland, Italy, and Australia, commemorate National Pet Day.

National Pet Day Significance

The day aims to create awareness and celebrate the noble cause of keeping pets and saving animals. National Pet Day is a perfect opportunity to show affection towards your pets. The special day also encourages people to adopt pets and fill their lives with joy and abundance. On this day, many people visit their local pet shelter and give a needy animal a forever home. In recent years, many celebrities and social media influencers have also come forward to support the cause.

