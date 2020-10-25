National Pumpkin Day is celebrated on October 26 to celebrate the autumn squash. People prepare a variety of dishes made of pumpkin on the observance. Also as Halloween 2020 approaches, the pumpkin becomes the centre of attraction everywhere. Hence, October is the right time to celebrate pumpkin. From pumpkin pies, pumpkin spice latte, oatmeal, pasta, pumpkins simply are the theme of the season. Also, what will carve our jack-o-lanterns if not for our dear pumpkins! So, the United States rightly celebrates National Pumpkin Day this month. Why Are Pumpkins Associated With Halloween? Know The History of Jack-O'-Lanterns Ahead of The Spooky Festival Celebrations.

The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means "large melon" in Greek. Then it was known as "pompon" to the French, and then "pumpion" to the British. Finally, it came to be known as pumpkin to the Americans which is currently used. White pumpkins have become more popular in the United States in recent years. The country produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins every year. While we celebrate pumpkins today, you should also know that pumpkins are packed with nutrients and makes for a perfect healthy autumn snack. You can also roast some pumpkin seeds and season with salt and pepper for a light snack. Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe: Enjoy The Fall Season 2020 With Classic Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice! (Watch Video)

While we celebrate pumpkins today, you should also know that pumpkins are packed with nutrients and makes for a perfect healthy autumn snack. Also, did you know that pumpkins can be grown on every continent except Antarctica? Once a Wisconsin farmer grew the largest pumpkin ever recorded which weighed a total of 1,810 pounds. He used seaweed, cow manure, and fish emulsion to grow the pumpkin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).