Happy Republic Day 2021! The most important national festival of India is celebrated every year on 26 January. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was enacted by removing the Government of India Act 1935. The constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 to become an independent republic and to establish laws. Since then, Republic Day is celebrated on this day every year. This day is also a national holiday in the country. You'll see every nook and cranny in India decorated and people usually celebrate with a day off, sweets, good food and merry-making. On this day people wear Indian attires like Kurta pyjama for men and Saree or Salwar Kameez for women. On this day women also traditionally decorate their hands with symbolic mehendi designs like ones that include Tricolour flag, Mehandi Design Tiranga, Happy Republic Day Special Full Hand Mehndi Designs, Maa Tujhe Salam Mehendi Design, etc. If you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have a list full of patterns just for you.

Whether it is a Salwar Kameez or Kurta Pyjama, Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet, as they are some of the most popular amongst most women. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for

Republic Day 2021 Tricolour Flag Mehndi Designs (Video Tutorial)

26 January Mehandi Design Tiranga (Video Tutorial)

Happy Republic Day Special Full Hand Mehndi Designs| Simple Easy Arabic Peacock Style (Video Tutorial)

Republic Day Maa Tujhe Salam Mehendi Design (Video Tutorial)

'I Love My India', Mehendi Design For Republic Day

On 31 December 1929, the Indian National Congress had a meeting in Lahore. Which was presided over by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Those present at that meeting took an oath to observe January 26 as Independence Day, so that the dreams of complete independence from the British could be fulfilled. So go ahead and celebrate the day whole-heartedly.

