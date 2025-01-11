Paget’s Awareness Day is an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about Paget's disease and is marked on January 11 worldwide. Paget's disease, also known as Osteitis Deformans, is a chronic disorder that causes bones to grow larger and become weaker than normal. The ailment mainly affects the pelvis, skull, spine, and legs with common symptoms like Bone deformities, Broken bones, and Pain in the affected area. The annual event serves as an important platform to increase understanding of the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the condition. January 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Several organisations around the world run awareness campaigns that include fundraising efforts to support research into better diagnostic tools, treatments, and potential cures. Early identification can improve outcomes and hence, it becomes important to educate people of the world about the ailment. In this article, let’s know more about Paget’s Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Paget’s Awareness Day 2025 Date

Paget’s Awareness Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 11.

Paget’s Awareness Day Significance

Paget’s Awareness Day serves as an opportunity to educate people about Paget’s diseases. Many people, including some healthcare providers, may not be familiar with Paget’s disease and hence increased awareness ensures that more individuals can recognise symptoms and seek medical advice. On this day, many events including workshops, seminars are organised to educate people of the world about the condition.

Patients usually share their experiences, learn from one another, and access resources to manage the disease. The annual event is about creating a world where patients feel supported and equipped to manage their conditions effectively.

