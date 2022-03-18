Panguni Uthiram 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. An important festival for Tamil Hindus, Panguni Uthiram marks the day that the Uthiram Nakshatra presides over the Panguni Month. Panguni Uthiram is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for marriage and is said to be the day that various divine couples get together. People often celebrate Panguni Uthiram by sharing Happy Panguni Uthiram wishes, Panguni Uthiram 2022 Greetings and messages, Panguni Uthiram WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Panguni Uthiram 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Panguni Uthiram 2022: Date, Rituals, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Auspicious Tamil Hindu Festival.

Panguni is said to be the last month of the Tamil Hindu calendar. The occasion of Panguni Uthiram is traditionally celebrated as the day that marriages of Shiva and Parvati, Sita and Rama and Deviayani and Murugan took place. It is believed to be the most auspicious day for marriage. Panguni Uthiram is particularly celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by followers of Lord Subramaniyan. Devotees celebrate this day by visiting various Murugan temples across the country and offering prayers and aartis to the almighty.

Many people also celebrate Panguni Uthiram as Maha Lakshmi Jayanti.

Panguni Uthiram is also believed to be the day that Lord Ayappa was born. Devotees of Lord Ayappa, therefore, celebrate this day as Ayappa Jayanti and visit various Ayyappa temples and offer special prasad like nei appam and nei payasam. We hope that this Panguni Uthiram brings all the good luck and happiness to you and your family. Happy Panguni Uthiram 2022!

