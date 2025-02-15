Parinirvana Day, also known as Nirvana Day, is observed on February 15 by Buddhists worldwide. It marks the death and final enlightenment (Parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha, signifying his liberation from the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth (samsara). This day is a time for deep reflection on the impermanence of life and the teachings of the Buddha. To honour Siddhartha Gautama on Parinirvana Day 2025, we bring you Parinirvana Day 2025 quotes, images, HD wallpapers, messages, Gautam Buddha sayings and photos that you can share on Nirvana Day. The Life of Gautama Buddha, Story of Enlightenment and His Teachings.

On Parinirvana Day, Buddhists visit monasteries and temples to meditate, chant scriptures, and listen to teachings about Nirvana and enlightenment. Many engage in acts of kindness and charity, emphasising compassion and detachment from material desires. Some also reflect on the lives of those who have passed away, making it a day of remembrance and spiritual contemplation. As you observe Parinirvana Day 2025, share these Parinirvana Day 2025 quotes, images, HD wallpapers, messages, Gautam Buddha sayings and photos. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day Quotes

Parinirvana Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parinirvana Day is especially significant in Mahayana Buddhism, where it is seen as an opportunity to reaffirm one’s commitment to the Buddha’s teachings. Monks and devotees often read from the Mahayana Mahaparinirvana Sutra, which describes the Buddha’s final moments and his guidance to followers on achieving true peace and liberation. The day serves as a reminder that everything is transient, and true peace comes from letting go of attachment and embracing wisdom. Whether through meditation, prayer, or acts of generosity, Buddhists use Parinirvana Day to reflect on their spiritual journey and honor the path to enlightenment set by the Buddha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).