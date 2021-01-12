Jijabai Shahaji Bhosale is known for her bravery and the agility with which she raised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Lovingly called as Rajpata Jijau or Jijabai, her birth anniversary is celebrated as Rajmata Jijau Jayanti every year. Rajmata Jijabai was born on January 12, 1598, and this is the reason that Rajmata Jijabai Jayanti is celebrated on this day every year. People often share images of Rajmata Jijau, Happy Rajmata Jijabai Jayanti 2021 wishes, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Historical Facts About Rajmata, The Mother of Legendary Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The mother of the Maratha empire founder, Rajmata Jijabai played a key role in the upbringing of Shivaji Maharaj and her contributions are cherished and looked up to by one and all. The celebration of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti is especially popular in Maharashtra, particularly in the towns of Aurangabad, Pune, etc. Born to Mahalasabai Jadhav and Lakhuji Jadhav of Deulgaon in present-day Buldhana, Jijabai was married to Shahaji Bhosle at an early age. She played a key role in teaching Shivaji Maharaj everything about Swarajya and raised him to be a daring and competent warrior.

Jijabai’s husband and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s father was a military commander serving under the Nizam Sultans. Rajmata Jijau’s role in Shivaji Maharaj’s upbringing therefore played an incredibly important role. As we celebrate her resilience, here are some images of Rajmata Jijau, Happy Rajmata Jijabai Jayanti 2021 wishes, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

Rajmata Jijamata Jayanti 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Swarajyaprerit Jijau Rajmata Jayanti Nimitta Abhivadan!

Rajmata Jijamata Jayanti 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Swaraj Jannani Rajmata Jijabai Jayanti chya Hardik Shubhechha

Rajmata Jijamata Jayanti 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Rajmata Jijau Ki Jai

Rajmata Jijamata Jayanti 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Rajmata Jijabai Yanchya Jayanti Nimitta Vinamra Abhivadan!

Every year, this day is celebrated with processions and people form large gatherings, chanting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai, Rajmata Jijau Ki Jai, and other slogans. However, this year’s celebration is sure to be a little subdued. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2021.

