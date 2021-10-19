Sharad Purnima 2021 will be observed on October 19, Tuesday. It falls on the full moon day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in September or October every year. Here's a collection of Sharad Purnima 2021 greetings, Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja wishes, Kojagiri Purnima 2021 images, Happy Sharad Purnima wallpapers, Kojagiri Laxmi Puja quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and a lot more to share it with your family and friends.

Sharad Purnima is believed to be the birthday of Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth. Many people believe that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to watch the actions of human beings. The day marks the end of monsoon seasons and signifies the arrival of winters. We, at LatestLY, have brought together wishes to send on this auspicious day.

Sharad Purnima is said to be the most auspicious out of all the full moon nights and Purnima observed in India. On this day, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and good fortune. Along with Goddess Lakshmi, people also worship Lord Vishnu. Making kheer and keeping it under the moonlight is considered highly auspicious on this day. Pictures depicting the full moon saying Happy Sharad Purnima are circulated on this day as people wish each other on this auspicious day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS to wish one and all on this day.

Sharad Purnima Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Blessings of Moon Showers Upon You on This Poornima Night! Happy Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish This Auspicious Festival Brings Happiness and Merriment to All of You, May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Good Fortune and Happiness! Happy Sharad Purnima!

Sharad Purnima Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Night of Full Moon, Goddess Laxmi Will Come and Ask You Kojagiri and Bless You With Happiness, Prosperity and Joy to You and Your Family. Happy Sharad Purnima!

Sharad Purnima Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Sharad Purnima to You. May the Blessings of Full Moon Bring Into Your Life Eternal Peace and Happiness.

Sharad Purnima Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Sharad Purnima to You, May the Softness of Moonshine Bring Along Happiness, Health and Joy in Your Life. Happy Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagari Purnima, Kumara Purnima, Navanna Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima. It is a harvest festival celebrated in India. Divine pairs like Radha Krishna, Shiva Parvati and Laxmi Narayan are worshipped on this auspicious day. Deities in temples are dressed in white colour on this day depicting the brightness of the moon. Here are some messages that you can send as you wish your family and friends via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and SMS saying Happy Sharad Purnima or Happy Kojagari Purnima. Benefits of Kheer Placed in Auspicious Moon Light on Kojagiri Purnima & Why is It Compared to Amrit. Here's wishing everyone Happy Sharad Purnima 2021!

