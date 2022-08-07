Happy Sisters Day 2022! Rakshabandhan is the biggest festival for brothers and sisters in India, which usually falls in the month of August, this year we celebrate it on August 11, 2022. But along with Rakshabandhan, 'Sisters Day' is also celebrated in August, dedicated to one of the most important people in a person's aka sisters whether it is an elder or younger sister or even someone you just consider as a sister. It is the day to express your affection towards them. Sister's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. This day celebrates the unique bond with sisters. This year 2022 it will be celebrated on August 7, 2022. Friendship Day is also celebrated on the same day in many parts of the world including India. Sister’s Day 2022 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day Celebrating Sisters and Sisterhood.

The origin of Sisters' Day is unknown, but we can trace it to the Old Norse word 'sister', which is derived from the Proto-Germanic word 'squester'. The celebration of Sisters Day was started by Deborah Tannen in the United States. You can celebrate this day not only with your real sister but also with your sister-in-law and cousins. Your sister is the biggest supporter and a friend in your life. Sister's bond is both strong and sweet. Sister's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Handbag to Shopping Vouchers, 5 Best Things To Gift Your Sister on This Day.

On this special occasion, you can also tell your dear sister how special she is to you. To show love to your sister on this day, you can share these Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes, GIF Images with her.

Happy Sisters Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Better Friend Than a Sister and There Is No Better Sister Than You! Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Mom and Dad Don’t Understand, a Sister Always Will. Happy Sisters Day.

Happy Sisters Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We May Be Miles Apart but You Are Always in My Heart, Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You May Be My Twin but You’re One of a Kind! Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: People Come and Go, Friends Change Like the Weather but I Know My Sister Is Here Forever. I Love You. Happy National Sisters Day!

Sister’s Day 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Your Sibling Bond With Exciting Images, Wishes & Quotes

People on social networking sites have shown great interest in this fun, casual holiday. Many people try to please their sister by giving gifts and surprises on this day. Apart from these best wishes, you can also win your sister's heart by gifting her chocolate, cake, bouquet, gym membership, tech gadgets, handbag, perfume, jewellery, watch or beauty product.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).