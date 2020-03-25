Ugadi 2020 Images With Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Ugadi Subhakankshalu GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMSes to Celebrate Telugu New Year

Ugadi 2020 Images With Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The auspicious festival of Ugadi 2020 is here. The festival marks the beginning of New Year for people living in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Ugadi is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. It usually falls in March or April of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 25, which is today. The festival, which otherwise is grandeur has been comparatively silent because of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped people across the globe. The increasing cases of COVID-19 have led a nationwide lockdown which is why the festival's celebrations are limited to everyone’s house today. But you can make it memorable by virtual celebrations. How? Send Ugadi 2020 images with wishes in Telugu to your friends, family, relatives and everyone whom you could not meet today to wish them positivity at this dire situation. In this article, we bring you the latest collection of Ugadi 2020 images with wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMSes to celebrate the Telugu New Year.

It is significantly the time of Hindu New Year. Like Ugadi, people in Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa to welcome the New Year. Again, the auspicious celebration of Chaitra Navratri 2020 also begins from today, honouring the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It is usually the time to witness merriment as shops and streets are all adorned in the festivity. But no one should lose hope. Staying at home is the urgent need of the hour. You can celebrate the occasion with family and sending across festivals and greetings.

For Ugadi 2020, we have got you the best and latest collection of New Year wishes in Telugu along with images. Send these greetings to your near ones along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts and SMSes and wish them Happy Ugadi 2020 to ring in the Telugu New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ee Ugadi Endhiginthaluu Belakaagirali, Ea Ugadi Nimage Nemmadi, Arogya Aishwaryavannu Tharali, Ee Belakina Habba Ninna Matthu Ninna Bandhu Baandhavara Mana Belagali. Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nimma Vyrigala Melina Dwesha Alisi Hogali, Nimma Sutthalina Katthalu Belakagali, Ee Ugadi Nimma Kutumbakke Sukha Shaanthi Nemmadi Tharali Ugadi Habbada Shubhashayagalu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fades Away From Your Life and You Discover a New Person Within You. Happy New Year!

We hope that the above Ugadi 2020 images with wishes will be helpful to you as you stay home to celebrate the New Year.