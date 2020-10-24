Throughout the year we mark important days and observances which are recognised by the United Nations Organisation. But today is the day which commemorates the formation of this agency. United Nations Day or UN Day is marked annually on October 24 to celebrate the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations. On October 24, 1945 the United Nations officially came into existence. So to honour this intergovernmental organisation, people share quotes and messages in appreciation of the work they do. So for UN Day 2020, we bring you messages, quotes along with free images and wallpapers of United Nations Day. Guterres Reiterates Call on UN Day for Global Ceasefire to Fight COVID-19 Together.

October 24 has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by Member States as a public holiday. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter. Since we are in a middle of a pandemic, the celebrations will be virtual with a prerecorded concert. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the organisation, we bring you some photos and images for free download for United Nations Day. Scroll on for some nice United Nations Day wallpapers and images along with quotes and messages.

United Nations Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy United Nations Day!

United Nations Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Greetings to Everyone on United Nations Day 2020

United Nations Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let us honor the achievements of the UN and promote humanity. Happy United Nations Day!

United-Nations-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy United Nations Day to All the Officials of the UN Who Work Tirelessly for the Betterment of the Living Conditions of the Underprivileged People in the World.

You can use the above images and greetings to send over social media platforms and create awareness about such a day being celebrated today. It is one of the ways to let other people know about the good work done by the UN and why we need to recognise the organisation today and the hardworking people here.

