Happy Universal Children's Day 2021! World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year. The aim is to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare, as per the UN. November 20th is an important date as it is when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959. It is also the date when in 1989 the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of children. Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

However in India, every year on 14th November, Children's Day is celebrated which is also the birthday of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Very few people know that Children's Day was earlier celebrated on November 20 and not on November 14. This day is celebrated to create awareness about the rights of children and their education. Apart from India, Children's Day is celebrated on different dates all over the world. In India it was decided to celebrate November 14 as Children's Day to remember Nehru's birthday and the decision was taken after seeing Nehru's love for children. People also send amazing wishes and greetings on this day. Since the way we bring up children determines the future of the country, on the occasion of Children's Day, you can wish your friends, their children, your acquaintances and your family on social media through special Greetings, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, HD Images.

The purpose of International Children's Day is to promote the good upbringing of children around the world. Various fun activities, fancy dress competitions and fairs are organized, especially in schools. International Children's Day is celebrated to increase the awareness and the purpose of celebrating the Day is to improve children's health and child welfare. Once again, the best greetings to all children on International Children's Day.

