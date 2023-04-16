Varuthini Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of the waning moon in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 falls on April 16, Sunday. Like every other Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu, especially the fifth avatar, Vamana, is worshipped on Varuthini Ekadashi. It is believed that devotees observing fast on this day should consume only one meal. He should avoid consuming meat, black gram, red lentil, chickpea, honey, betel nut, paan and spinach. As you observe Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2023, here's a collection of Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 wishes, Happy Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 greetings, Varuthini Ekadashi images and Varuthini Ekadashi wallpapers to share with your near and dear ones. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

As the name Varuthini suggests, the devotee observing a fast on this Ekadashi is believed to be protected from all harm and evil and gain good fortune. The one who keeps the Varuthini Ekadashi fast dedicatedly is thought to usher prosperity, name and fame to the individual in the society. On this day, people share messages and greetings saying Happy Varuthini Ekadashi to all their friends and family. Here is a c of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Varuthini Ekadashi 2023.

Making donations on Varuthini Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. Charitable actions help please one’s ancestors, the god and all living entities. Wishing everyone a Happy Varuthini Ekadashi 2023!

