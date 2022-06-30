Social media has completely changed the lifestyle of the common man. Whether it's fun or just work, small or big, everything seems incomplete these days without social media. From shopping, communication & brand promotion to connecting with your friends and family, social media plays a versatile role. World Social Media Day is celebrated every year on June 30. To this day, awareness about the fact that social media has emerged as a very important tool for communication, through which people sitting in different parts of the world can also be connected.

World Social Media Day 2022 Date & Significance

World Social Media Day was celebrated for the first time on June 30 to spread awareness about the role of social media in global communication and impact. In 1997 the first social media platform, Sixdegress was launched and was founded by Andrew Weinreich. On this website, all the features like listing, bulletin board and profile were given for the users to stay connected with their friends and family.

This website was closed in the year 2001. In the beginning, people used Friendster, My Space and Facebook to communicate with each other. But now social media apps like Facebook and Instagram also help people to run and promote their businesses. Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Snapchat have now become a way for people to earn as well.

Importance of World Social Media Day

World Social Media Day is celebrated all over the world on June 30 to remind us how social media matters in today's time.

Socially you can connect with anyone in the world through apps like Facebook, and Instagram.

Apart from this, you can promote your business & brand including the ads on social media.

From sharing expertise to increasing visibility and teaching people, a lot can be done through social media.

All the details are now made available to you on social media. Whether it is related to studies or travelling, or important work.

According to the data, within the last year, the number of internet users has increased by 7.6% and has reached 4.72 billion in India. This is equivalent to more than 60% of the world's population.

