Every year, World Voice Day (WVD) is celebrated on April 16 across the world. The annual event is devoted to the celebration of the phenomenon of voice. The special day aims to show the enormous importance of the voice in our daily lives. For healthy communication, voice is a critical aspect, and World Voice Day educates people about the need to prevent voice problems and research the function and application of voice. The day encourages individuals to take care of their voices and keep it healthy. As we celebrate World Voice Day 2023, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

World Voice Day 2023 Date

World Voice Day (WVD) is celebrated on April 16 across the world.

World Voice Day History

According to historical records, World Voice Day was first celebrated by a group of voice care specialists in Brazil. The celebration of World Voice Day started in Brazil in 1999 as the Brazilian National Voice Day. The day was established after an initiative of physicians, speech-language pathologists, and singing teachers. It was on April 16, 1999, when the Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice, chaired by Dr Nedio Steffen, declared the day as Brazilian Voice Day.

Apart from Brazil, the United States of America, Portugal, and Argentina also marked the day. According to historical records, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery began to mark the day in 2002. The day was officially designated World Health Day in 2003.

World Voice Day Significance

The human voice is God's greatest gift to all and forms an essential for communication. Hence, it becomes important and necessary that we take care of our voices and protect it. A large number of people misuse their voices by drinking, smoking, and doing other activities that hamper the quality of their voices. The goal of World Voice Day is to encourage everyone to take care of it and seek help and training to support research on the voice and practice good habits to cherish this blessing.

