Makar Sankranti, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated across India, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. Commemorating the sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, the festival typically takes place on January 14th or 15th, marking the end of the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti 2025 is celebrated on Tuesday, January 14. On Makar Sankranti, a unique aspect to consider is the observance of a "dry day" in several Indian states. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, we at LatestLY have curated all the information about observing a dry day on this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025! Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States: Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Here's How India Celebrates the Harvest Festival.

According to the alcohol laws in India, a "dry day" implies a temporary prohibition on the sale of alcoholic beverages, aligning with the festival's spiritual and cultural undertones. This restriction is imposed to encourage people to engage in the festivities with clarity of mind and to honour the traditional practices associated with the day. The temporary abstinence from alcohol aims to create a more focused and spiritually inclined atmosphere, allowing individuals to partake in the festival's rituals and celebrations with a sense of purity and reverence.

The concept of a dry day on Makar Sankranti is deeply rooted in the cultural ethos of the festival. As communities come together to mark the sun's transition, the emphasis on abstaining from alcohol serves as a symbolic gesture of purity and respect for the festival's spiritual essence. It also reinforces the idea of celebrating the harvest season and the changing solar cycle with a clear mind, fostering a sense of communal unity and shared cultural values. While the dry day may vary in its application across different states, it consistently reflects the cultural and spiritual significance attached to Makar Sankranti celebrations. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Characterised by colourful kite-flying, traditional rituals, and feasting, Makar Sankranti is a time for communities to come together and celebrate the arrival of longer days and the promise of warmer weather. The festival showcases the rich diversity of customs and traditions as it is known by various names in different regions, such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Magh Bihu in Assam. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2025!

