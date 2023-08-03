Quick 10-Minute Desserts for Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here comes the day, a lovely Hindu holiday honouring the relationship between brothers and sisters. We call it Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi. The festival will be observed on August 30 this year. And what is an Indian festival with delicious mithayaan? And if you are wondering that it is a lot of work, we have for you this collection of simple, easy-to-make Indian desserts and sweets you can prepare for siblings. Know Date in India, Auspicious Time To Tie Rakhi and Significance of the Festival.

Most of these sweets only take 15 to 30 minutes to prepare. Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of brother and sisterhood and love. It is observed throughout India. And traditional Indian sweets are a must-have on this particular day. Indian sweets give you a lot of possibilities to work around, but since time is too precious, we have a list of simple sweet recipes for Raksha Bandhan.

Indian festivals are an expression of unwavering faith, strong emotions, and, of course, a variety of delectable foods, in addition to beliefs in holy legends and ceremonial rites. Siblings are preparing to spoil each other for the day as Indians prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year like they do every year. Raksha Bandhan 2023 Funny Memes and Jokes: Send Hilarious Puns, Tweets & GIFs To Celebrate Your Tom and Jerry Sibling Relationship.

Just like every year, you have something wonderful planned for your sibling this year, whether it's to purchase her a gorgeous new phone, her favourite dress, or anything else your sibling has been pining for. We advise you to try these quick and easy sweet preparations this year.

Badam Katli

Also known as almond katli, it is an Indian confection prepared with sugar and almonds.

Instant Peda

It is a simple milk peda that can be prepared in 3 minutes in the microwave.

Coconut Ladoo

It is a simple Indian dessert that can be prepared in about 10 minutes. This laddu's two primary components are desiccated coconut (dry coconut) and sweetened condensed milk.

Raksha Bandhan honours the affection and bitter-sweet relationship between brothers and sisters. On this particular day, traditional Indian sweets are a must-have. So we urge that you give this a shot positively and impress your siblings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).