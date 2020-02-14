Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2020: Fertility-Boosting Foods to Improve Female Egg Quality and Sperm Health in Men

fertility (Photo Credits: File Image, The Noun Project, Pablo Bravo)

Whether you are preparing to conceive or your journey is underway, setting yourself up nutritionally can boost both your reproductive and sexual health. The foods you eat can make a lot of difference in how fast you see that positive pregnancy test. By knowing what foods to eat, you will be on track for keeping those reproductive organs happy. Here is a list of all the foods are related to better sexual health, better fertility in women and better semen quality in men.

1. Figs

Figs are a symbol of fertility in some cultures. A study performed by the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that figs are excellent to treat erectile dysfunction and boost semen quality. They have a higher overall mineral profile of calcium, iron, potassium and zinc that are vital for healthy eggs, ovulation and healthy pregnancy.

2. Wild-Caught Salmons

According to a study published in the Journal of Reproductive Medicine, wild-caught salmons which are low in mercury and other toxins and low in omega-3 fatty acids, has been shown to boost fertility both in men and women. Vitamin D and selenium in salmon is also beneficial to promote sperm health. Male Fertility: 7 Unhealthy Habits That Can Lower Your Sperm Count.

3. Nuts

Nuts are excellent sources of selenium which boosts fertility by preventing oxidation and DNA damage in the oocyte. Low selenium levels have been related to recurrent miscarriages and high pressure during pregnancy. So go nuts with nuts. How to Get Pregnant With PCOS: Natural Ways to Improve Your Fertility Without Hormonal Treatment.

4. Green Tea

According to a study published in the Journal of Medicine and Life, green tea has been shown to improve sperm quality and reduce the cadmium chloride damage effect in spermatogenesis cycle. So ditch that cuppa of joe and drink more green tea throughout the day.

5. Eggs

Low levels of vitamin D has been linked to infertility. And while you might think that you are getting enough of the nutrient from sunshine, you may still be deficient. So make sure that you get your vitamin D levels checked and get cracking on those eggs.

6. Berries

Berries are not only delicious, but these anti-oxidant rich fruits work like magic to boost your sexual and reproductive health. They can protect your eggs from ageing and even keep your partner's sperms healthy and robust. Planning To Delay Your Pregnancy? Here's How to Predict How Long You Will Stay Fertile Before Hitting Menopause.

7. Sweet Potatoes

If you ate sweet potatoes just to drop a few kilos, now you will have one more reason to add them to your diet. They are excellent to stimulate ovulation and boost fertility.

A proper diet is just a part of the giant puzzle that is fertility. There can be a host of other factors such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can interfere with your reproductive health. Your ob-gyn will be able to diagnose your problem and guide you with the next steps.