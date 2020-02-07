Valentine’s Day Sex: Role Play Games You Would Want to Try with Your Partner for a Super-Hot Night

Ice Foreplay (Photo Credits: Needpix)

Pull out a blindfold and place it around your partner's eyes and have them lay down. Then use your favourite object or toy to tease them and ask them to guess the object you are using. If they think it right, give them a point but if they are wrong, provide them with a punishment. These fun ideas will run your imaginations wild and get you started this Valentine's Day. Read till the end, and you will never run out of role-playing game ideas.

Blow the Desk Fan

Place a small desk fan behind your partner's back allowing the cold stream of low-speed air to run against their patch of hot skin. The shivery feeling, along with the extra tickling around their bottom, will make things very stimulating.

Make It Sugary With Popsicle

Trace the smooth edge of a Popsicle on your partner's inner thighs, arms and the back of their knees. Then lick the sugary sweetness off with your tongue. Give them a bonus point if they can guess the flavour after you kiss them. Valentine's Day Sex: Surprisingly Erogenous Body Parts You Can Stimulate During Foreplay for Mind-Blowing Orgasm.

Pour Seltzer

Pouring a few drops of carbonated water directly on your partner's chest or nipples can be a sure-fire way to give them goose bumps. You can also take a sip of the water and let it trickle down their chest. Then blow the droplets as they get dry. Foreplay Mistakes: Things That Can Be a Serious Turn Off During Lovemaking.

Shut Them Up

Restraining your partner from speaking can be super sexy. Balling up your panties to make them gag can be super-duper hot. But since you are not communicating, make sure that you stay present through your safe words and expressions. Sex with Food: 5 Porn-Inspired Items from the Kitchen That Can Spice up Your Foreplay!

Record the Audio of Your Hook-up

With your partner's consent, record the voices of your hookup the next time you get dirty. And when you are out on a cosy date, re-play the file to tickle them for a few more rounds. However, make sure that you get a headphone for this one.

And if you are not sure what you want to role play as, create a sexy, seductive and wild scenario. Maybe you can don lacy lingerie and lie down with your partner or perhaps you can run your partner to the restroom with a wink.