After a long year filled with learnings, and different experiences there is something special about attending a New Year's Party in a free house with friends! Because December 31st is as beloved as other holiday-time festivities. There are long lines in front of bars, giant parties, streets filled with crowds, fireworks in the sky. But, just in case you read the news then you may be well aware of the surge in the new variant. Or another possibility is you may be a low-key person, or too caught up at work to attend a big celebration. Regardless, everyone deserves a bit of fun on New Year's Eve, even if it means staying at home and just chilling with family members. In fact, a convivial home party with siblings can be more fun than going out. Lucky Food for New Year 2022: From Curd to Oranges, Food To Bring Good Luck and Have Happy New Year.

We have curated five super fun activities that you can do to celebrate your New Year's Eve in your most comfortable pajamas with family:

1. Movie Marathon

Representative Image (Photo Credits : Flickr)

Nothing beats binge-watching your favourite movies and tv show with your beloved ones curled up in a warm blanket and with a bowl of popcorn and some drinks and dim lights.

2. Host A Board Game Night

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Everything from Monopoly to Medium to Twister should be on the table here. New Year's Eve is incomplete without board games. Get your siblings and friends together and have a card game tournament all through the night.

3. Enjoy Barbeque With Family

Representative Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Set up a BBQ with good quality coal in your terrace and courtyard and prepare mouth-watering meals at home. For grills, you can use chicken breasts, lamb, or pork and in case if you prefer a vegan diet then use capsicum, onion, and tomatoes.

4. Karaoke Therapy With Family

Karaoke (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karaoke is the best idea for a Low-key New Year celebration. Music is a stress buster. Introduce some oldies to your kids. ON the Karaoke system and sing along your favourite tunes. New Year's Eve 2021 Party Songs Playlist: Welcome HNY 2022 Dancing to Foot-Tapping Musical Hits With Family and Friends! (Watch Videos).

5. Bake Something Sweet

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Baking sweets can make everything better, so spend some time on New Year's Eve trying out a new recipe for cake, cookies, and brownies. Then decorate it and eat it! It's calming, fun, and totally delicious. How to Bake Banana Bread at Home? Step-by-Step Recipe to Make This Moist Bread Variety Trending During Quarantine (Watch Video).

Do you still want to get out of the house to celebrate the last day of 2021? However, you choose to spend your New Year's Eve, the good news is it's finally New Year!!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).