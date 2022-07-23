Having planned sex with your partner to become parents is one thing, but to wish to ejaculate or be ejaculated into just to get a "breed me" or "breeding kink" is a whole different world. Yes, it is apparently a whole sex trend now to have sex to get pregnant aka unprotected sex just for kinks. Needless to say, it is absolutely unsafe for a million reasons right from catching deadly STDs to... hello? Getting pregnant BUT this kink exists. It is only considered a trend now that it's being talked about more ever since the year 2020 but it finds its roots in BDSM. Right from power exchange aka liking to be the "submissive" one or to dominate your partner into submitting to taking the semen into them after sex may be related to this fetish. Agoraphilia: Why Do People like Having Sex in Public Places? Know More About the Fetish for Enjoying Sex Outdoors.

What is Breeding Kink?

As the name suggests "breeding fetish" is a kink or thrill people get out of the idea of getting, or getting someone else pregnant by having unprotected sex. It includes wanting to ejaculate or be ejaculated into to fulfil the fetish and not be pregnant. This is not just a heterosexual fantasy. This kink has been criticised for being absolutely unsafe. Some people get their arousal by being impregnated or impregnating someone but may not lead up to the pregnancy phase. This kink often ends at the ejaculation inside part of the sex. According to Google Trends, searches for "breeding kink" spiked in the year 2020 also increasing the talks about unwanted pregnancy and major STIs and STDs.

Difference Between a Breeding Fetish and a Pregnancy Fetish

Often people get confused between pregnancy and breeding fetish. However, there is a big difference between the two. While breeding fetish is all about ejaculating or being ejaculated into but it may not lead to actually going up to full term pregnancy or the fetish to have babies together per se. However, a pregnancy fetish is a strong kink towards pregnant people mostly related to pregnancy-related body changes sometimes even lactation.

Experts believe that imagining someone ejaculating into you and masturbating is the safest way to enjoy this kink. One can even use the sex toy aka ejaculating dildos but actually going through with breeding fetish may be highly unsafe.

(This article is written for informative purposes only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

