Porn films project female ejaculation quite well, but very few women experience it. Yes it is not as common as they show in XXX videos. "She-jaculation" is not a phenomenon that may happen every time a woman has sex. But what is female ejaculation and do they ejaculate like men? Also, what is squirting then? Is it just peeing that is sexualized? Let's discuss everything you need to know surrounding female ejaculation. According to sex experts, about one-third of women experience ejaculation at some point in their lives. Female ejaculation or squirting may be a major part of XXX porn videos because people are heavily influenced by it, but it's not really so common. Especially the ones they show with a very heavy flow that reaches across the room.

Is Squirting Majorly Pee?

About a third of the female population say that they have probably experienced 'squirting' only once in life. This is where orgasm is said to occur during sex. You must have seen it in XXX videos gushing out like water from the vagina. This fluid released from the vagina is more likely to be pee. Although there has not been much research on this. However, in most cases it urine that is called squirting.

Are She-jaculation and Orgasm Same?

She-jaculation leads a woman to the climax, but sometimes it is also due to excessive pressure on the bladder. So squirting always happens when a woman's bladder is not empty during orgasm. In some cases, ejaculation also includes other naturally occurring body fluids.

According to a recent international online survey, female ejaculation, which has been the subject of controversy for the past several years, is REAL but it is different for different women. As far as a woman's sex life is concerned, female ejaculation is said to have a positive effect on a woman's body. However, a large number of women shy away from talking about this in front of health experts as they feel embarrassed but it is only normal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).