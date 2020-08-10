Who doesn’t dream of having intense, rough intercourse while standing against the wall? Having an intimate moment while being pushed against the wall is one of the most sensuous moves that will get you and your partner all charged up. Although this erotic move is quite tempting to try, let us tell you it is quite an effort. It is definitely harder than what it looks like in the movies, but it is surely worth it in the end. There are a few parameters to consider and a few do’s and don’ts to keep in mind before you indulge in any sexual activity standing up against the wall. What are those? Let’s take a look at some of them below.

Do Make Sure You’re Almost of the Same Height

The height plays a crucial role when it comes to having intercourse while standing up against the wall. If you’re both almost the same height, you’re gonna have the most mind-boggling experience. However, we’d just ask you to refrain from it if there’s too much of a height difference there.

Don’t Directly Jump to It

Don’t directly try having penetrative sex then and there. While it is understood that the position can be too erotic, you gotta start with some hot, rough foreplay before you try and have intercourse.

Do Go Down on Her

This is an excellent way to go down on her and show her how much you want her! The best position to give her head would be the standing position and there’s no doubt about how much she’s going to want you even more after that.

Don’t be Irresponsible

Don’t be irresponsible or take the position for granted by not using a condom. While standing up position is a great way to satisfy each other, it is also equally important to be responsible for yourselves and for each other as well. Don’t risk the health of your partner or yourself by indulging in unprotected sex, unless you’ve both agreed mutually to it.

Indulging in foreplay and intercourse in the standing up position can be extremely turning on for you both especially when you're looking to do something to break the routine. It's one of the best ways to reignite the passion and fire and bring back the sensual chemistry that has been missing in your relationship.

