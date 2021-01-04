Sex for pregnancy can be tricky. While some couples become pregnant in the first encounter of sex, while some people have to wait, but do you know there are tricks to get pregnant faster. According to a study, in order to get a positive result of pregnancy, couples have sex for 70 times in an average. However, if you are trying to get pregnant, you must follow some sex tips. Trying to Get Pregnant After 35? Here are All the Things You Should Stop Doing Right Now to Improve Your Chances of Conceiving!

Should You Have Sex More Often?

Some people believe that having a child also depends on sex position. One-third of the couples consider the missionary position to be the most correct. About 36 percent of couples use this position while having sex. According to experts, couples should have sex only once a day to get convinced. Although couples think that having sex several times a day increases the chances of getting pregnant, but this is not the case at all. According to experts, healthy sex reduces healthy sperm. Couples who have sex once in 2-3 days have the highest ability to conceive. Conceiving is not the same every day for a woman. She can be pregnant only for a few days.

What is the Best Time To Have Sex?

The correct time to become pregnant is five days before ovulation and the day of ovulation. Two days after ovulation and the day of ovulation are perfect for conceiving. These days, the chances of getting pregnant by having sex are highest. During ovulation, the ovary releases a mature egg. This egg makes its way to the fallopian tube on the way to the uterus. At this time, sperm meet the most fertilized eggs on the routine. Sperm can remain alive inside a woman's body for about five days. Therefore, when trying to conceive, your goal should be to have living sperm in your fallopian tube when you ovulate.

You can use an app or keep a calendar marking your period cycle. Each cycle starts from the first day of your periods and ends a day before your next period begins. Look for the midpoint of your period. If you have a 28-day cycle, you will ovulate around 14 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).