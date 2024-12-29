As the year comes to a close, there’s no better way to welcome a fresh start than by planning a New Year getaway. For those in Delhi, the surrounding region offers a treasure trove of destinations perfect for ringing in the New Year. From serene hill stations to vibrant cities and nature retreats, these getaways provide the perfect setting to relax, rejuvenate, and celebrate with your loved ones. Whether you’re seeking adventure, tranquillity, or a mix of both, you don’t have to travel far from the bustling capital to find the ideal spot. As you look for options around you to celebrate New Year 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a list of five amazing New Year getaways near Delhi that promise unforgettable memories and a rejuvenating start to the new year. Kyoto, Copenhagen, Cape Town and Other International Travel Destinations To Ring In New Year 2025.

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is just a 5-hour drive from Delhi and offers a vibrant blend of history, culture, and modern celebrations. Enjoy the majestic forts, bustling bazaars, and luxurious parties at heritage hotels.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

For those seeking a spiritual start to the year, Rishikesh is an excellent choice. Nestled along the Ganges, this serene town offers yoga retreats, river rafting, and stunning views of the Himalayas.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Manesar, Haryana

A quick getaway from Delhi, Manesar is ideal for a peaceful New Year celebration. Known for its luxurious resorts and rural charm, it’s perfect for families and couples alike.

4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Celebrate the New Year amidst the snow-clad mountains of Shimla. This hill station offers a magical vibe with its colonial architecture, Mall Road festivities, and cosy bonfires.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Neemrana, Rajasthan

Neemrana’s iconic fort palace is just a 2-hour drive from Delhi, making it a popular choice for a quick yet grand New Year celebration. Enjoy the royal ambience, cultural performances, and breathtaking views.

Neemrana, Rajasthan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Welcoming the New Year with a quick getaway near Delhi is a fantastic way to start fresh and create lasting memories. Whether you choose the grandeur of Jaipur, the spiritual calm of Rishikesh, or the snowy charm of Shimla, each destination offers a unique experience. Take this opportunity to unwind, celebrate, and set the tone for an exciting and fulfilling year ahead.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025!

