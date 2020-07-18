Exploring through river water onto your own kayak may seem so fascinating unless there's a dangerous animal prying on you! Something similar happened to Pete Joyce who was enjoying paddling through some swamps in North Carolina recently. An alligator smashed into his kayak so hard that he got pushed into the water. Thankfully, he was able to get hold of some tree branches to save his boat from completely turning upside down into the water. And the alligator did not pounce at him immediately. Joyce managed a quick escape. He had worn a camera on his chest which captured the whole attack. Footage of this attack has been shared on YouTube and it will give you chills even if you are planning to do some kayaking on your own. Crocodile Attacks Swimmer in Bhopal’s Kaliasot Dam! Friend Saves His Life by Poking the Reptile With Selfie Stick, Graphic Footage Will Send Chills Down Your Spine.

Pete Joyce is a trained kayaker and paramedic. Last weekend he decided to explore into a swampy section of the Waccamaw River. But he did not anticipate an alligator charging at him. Alligator about three feet charged at his boat from the side and it created such an impact that he toppled over. He could feel something below his kayak and tried to hit the paddle on the side to scare it away. He managed to keep a balance of his boat using some nearby branches and then drifted off before there was a second chance for the alligator. Nine-Foot Alligator Attacks South Carolina Woman Walking Her Dog Near Pond (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

It charged with such speed right, and Joyce's breaths show how scared he must have been. Thankfully, he was quick to paddle out of the area. Talking about the smashing attack, Joyce told CNN, "The video doesn't really do justice to the impact because it hit hard enough that it was able to displace my balance and that's where I started to roll." An alligator biologist told the report that chances are alligator too would have got scared of the man and headed in a different direction right after it hit the boat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).