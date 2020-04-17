Banksy's Latest 'Work from Home' Artwork amid Lockdown Is Making Fans Go Crazy! (View Pic)

Banksy's Latest 'Work from Home' Artwork amid Lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Banksy who is a very popular England based-street artist has taken over Instagram all over again with his unique creation that is winning hearts on Instagram. Despite his latest artwork features a bunch of rats, it is making fans go gaga over it because of the creativity used. While most parts of the world are under lockdown to help slow down the coronavirus outbreak, many people are also working from home currently. But looks like Banksy's wife doesn't like it when works from home. At least that's what has been revealed his latest artwork shared by Banksy on Instagram! Banksy’s Self-Shredding Painting ‘Love Is in the Bin’ Goes on Display in Germany.

The famous guerrilla street artist's latest piece of art shows what a scene of rats taking over a place would look like. The pictures shows rats creating a mess in his bathroom. He posted the images of the installation and captioned it with: "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The picture features rats skipping around his bathroom creating havoc. While one is knocking over a mirror the other one is hanging from a light fixture and urinating on the toilet seat. The rats have been rightly placed and the extremely creative art looks so real. One of the rats is even seen running on a roll of toilet paper and another jumping on a tube of toothpaste. The artwork has received over 2.2 million double taps on Instagram since it was shared, along with thousands of comments. "Banksy wins Instagram," said one person in the comments section. Check out the picture:

Banksy is a famous yet anonymous British graffiti artist who produces remarkable pieces of art that pop up in public places, such as on the walls of buildings. Just last year, a painting belonging to renowned street artist Banksy was stolen from Bataclan theatre in Paris. The Banksy mural was painted on a fire exit door at the theatre and it was said to be stolen.