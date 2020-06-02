Blackout Tuesday Trends on Social Media; Netizens Share Black Images in Support of Black Lives Matter Protest Over Death of George Floyd

Black Lives Matter (Photo Credits: File Image)

You may have been seeing a lot of people changing their display picture to black recently with a hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. It is a part of Blackout Tuesday organised by musical artists. The idea is to highlight the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest on social media platforms. Many music stars have gone quiet to observe the initiative. MTV will go silent for eight minutes, the time frame during which the white police officer knelt on Mr Floyd's neck which led to his death. The same will be replicated on other channels including VH1 and Comedy Central. 4 Music will pause its output once an hour throughout the day. BBC Radio 1Xtra is hosting discussions and debates in support of the black community. Selected songs will be played that reflect black pride and identity. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

People are sharing images of black squares in solidarity with black victims. People are pouring support to the movement using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM. The singer Kehlani and rapper Chuck Inglish were among some who retweeted a video of an Instagram feed of black images shared under the #BLM hashtag. Commercial radio stations including Kiss, Magic and Absolute Radio are observing a social media blackout "to show that racism of any kind cannot be tolerated". 'Rest in Peace George Floyd' Trends on Twitter, Netizens Offer Condolences With #BlackLivesMatter Message Amid Raging Protests Over His Death Across US.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

We stand with our Black students, staff and alumni. #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/k43uqRKF7f — Imperial Medicine (@ImperialMed) June 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter:

In Support of Black Community:

My heart breaks for the plight of our African American brothers and sisters. #BlackoutTuesday. pic.twitter.com/4vu3yavkzR — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) June 2, 2020

Against Racism:

Enough is enough. This is everyone’s fight to end systemic racism. We promise to continue to listen, to educate our staff and players, to use our actions and not just our words, to fight for equality and to truly make hockey for everyone. Black Lives Matter.#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/sP9Qc358dM — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) June 2, 2020

Protest For Change:

Time for Justice!

That's Instagram For You!

Spread this as much as you can! If you are participating in #BlackOutTuesday PLEASE don’t post that black photo with the ‘BLM’ hashtag as it is censoring important information. pic.twitter.com/bXqAaFGJbE — Irene 💗 (@lillyosmenttt) June 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter!

Together, let's all stand behind the #BlackLivesMatter movement and stop looking away. Remember that indifference will NOT make any difference. pic.twitter.com/8Vd2HyU5oQ — The Integrators (@CIC_Integrators) June 2, 2020

ITV daytime show This Morning briefly showed a black screen with the words "Black Lives Matter". Meanwhile, Apple Music's Zane Lowe tweeted that he wouldn't host his radio show, saying he stands "united with his black and brown friends and colleagues". The DJ added saying, "I will not be on the radio. I will be taking part in Blackout Tuesday, listening, learning and looking for solutions to fight racial inequality." Minneapolis police officer Chauvin held Floyd's neck under his knee for eight minutes choking him to death. The incident led to large scale protests across the United States and in many places turned violent too.