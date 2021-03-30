You must have seen many kids and pregnant women dealing with Pica aka eating things that are non-edible or have no nutritional value. One of the most common items that is "loved" by people having this disorder is chalk. However, you do not see items like this for sale, especially with the USP being focused on the factor that it can enable an eating disorder. But looks like Amazon.in didn't get the memo. Amazon is selling "chalk for eating"...and it isn't even an April Fools' joke! People are calling out Amazon for selling various types of slate chalk for eating. It is clear that they have made people with an eating disorder their target audience, which is not the right way to go. Although chalk doesn't have any major health risk, this item on Amazon sold solely for eating is only enabling the eating disorder, also known as Pica. #BoycottAmazon Trends Online as Amazon Gets Slammed for Hurting Religious Sentiments AGAIN, This Time for Selling Pajamas And Swimwear With Photos of Hindu Gods!

"I eat these slate pencils for evening snack. They are so tasty and can’t keep the packet down without finishing. Finger licking good can’t explain the taste. You’ll get rich vitamins, proteins, minerals and carbohydrates. No more gummy bears or multi vitamins. Not sure it’s FASSAI approved. But who cares!" wrote one Amazon commenter in sarcasm. And this is just one of the many reviews the product has received. Now, these chalks must not be confused by edible chalks that are also sold on Amazon and tend to be completely safe for consumption as they are FASSAI approved. These are not approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and are therefore not safe for consumption.

What is Pica?

Pica is an eating disorder that causes people to suffer from anything that may not be edible. They eat things that do not contain any nutritional value of any kind. People having this disorder start eating ice, metal, clay, dry paint or other dangerous objects. Due to which there is a risk of spreading or damaging the poison in the body of the person. Pica is often seen more in children and pregnant women. Usually, the Pica disorder remains only for a short time. At the same time, Pica has been found in those who are mentally challenged. Some people complain of struggling with pica for a long time.

If the habit of eating anything remains for more than about a month, then you may have pica. People having this disorder start eating the following things:

ice

soap

button

soil

hair

dust

remnant of cigarette

cigarette ash

paint

glue or gum

chalk

faeces

It is important to mention here that chalks are not meant for eating and in fact, definitely must not be sold under that pretext. If you or anyone who you know had Pica, must immediately visit a doctor and seek therapy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).