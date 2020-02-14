Fact Check: Is February 14 Black Day? Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Were Neither Hanged Nor The Court Ordered Their Execution On This Day

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Since last night, wishes and messages for Valentine's Day 2020 are being shared online. But among all the lovey-dovey greetings there are also some messages especially on Twitter about February 14 being a black day. Many people believe that revolutionary freedom fighters on India — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged on this day. But this is untrue. The reliable historical records state that Bhagat Singh was hanged on March 23, 1931, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru. So although there are tweets propagating that February 14 is a Black Day, it's not the truth.

The message about the three revolutionaries being hanged on February 14 has been circulating every year on WhatsApp. The message makes an appeal that this day should not be celebrated as Valentine's Day but instead as 'black day' to mark the martyrdom. There is no support to the claim of the revolutionaries being hanged on this day, but there are other reports that the three were actually awarded the death sentence on this day. Neither of them is true. The judgment sentencing Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru to death was delivered on October 7, 1930 and executed on March 23, 1931.

Check Some Tweets Claiming February 14 as The Day of Execution of Revolutionaries:

भगत सिंह, राजगुरु, सुखदेव हम शर्मिन्दा हैं क्योकि देश में 14 फरवरी शहीद दिवस को वैलंटाइन डे मनाने वाले अंग्रजो की औलादे अभी ज़िंदा हैं काश आज लोग भगत सिंह, राजगुरु, सुखदेव को याद कर लेते, आज ही के दिन 3 नो देशभक्तो को फांसी की सजा सुनाई गई थी, आज ही पुलवामा की दुखद घटना घटी थी pic.twitter.com/BqdYw21odN — Janardan Mishra (@janardanmis) February 14, 2020

14फरवरी को वेलेंटाइन दे मनाते है परबहुत ही कम युवा पीड़ी इससच को जानते है की इसीदिन अमरशहीद भगतसिंह राजगुरु और सुखदेवकोलाहौर में फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी आजयह बात युवापीढ़ी को शायदकम पता है इसलिये14फरवरी को हर हिंदुस्तानी वेलेंटाइनभुलाकर भगतसिंह ,राजगुरु और सुखदेव को श्रद्धाजंलि दे! pic.twitter.com/YHiYY1cKAD — HARSH KUMAR VISHNU SINGH&SINGHANIA (@HarshKu41295626) February 13, 2020

All of these claims stand untrue. The trio of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru was accused in the Lahore conspiracy case and shot British police officer, John Saunders. They wanted to assassinate British police superintendent, James Scott, who they held responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. The trial, in this case, went on from July to October when they were ordered to be executed.

