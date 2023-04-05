Watching whales in big aquariums may seem thrilling for visitors, but no one sees the misery of the large fish meant to swim in the vast oceans. Lolita, the Orca who resides in Miami’s Seaquarium was just 4 years old when she was taken off the coast and trapped in a tank. For over 50 years, this killer whale has performed for all visitors, becoming the oldest orca to be in captivity. However, she will now be released back into the ocean soon. The announcement was made at a press conference recently.

As reported by The Mirror, Miami Seaquarium, along with Florida non-profit Friends of Lolita and philanthropist Jim Irsay struck a deal to release the whale so she can go to her original home – the ocean waters. The decision was taken after Lolita, currently, aged 57 fell ill after performing. Mayor Levine Cana even called this agreement 'historic'. A lot of animal activists had been demanding the release of this killer whale into the wild away from this suffering in a cramped tank. As the mayor even said, "So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years."

Lolita was picked up from the Washington coast in the year 1970. She was trapped in the aquarium for more than 5 decades. Animal activist organisation Peta Foundation had pursued several lawsuits for Lolita to be released, along with carrying protests for her freedom. "If the Seaquarium agrees to move her, it'll offer her long-awaited relief after five miserable decades in a cramped tank and send a clear signal to other parks that the days of confining highly intelligent, far-ranging marine mammals to dismal prisons are done and dusted," the vice president Jared Goodman said in a statement.

Lolita’s living conditions were said to be poor and the tank she was in was tiny for her size. Over the years, she had become the poster animal for the aquarium and a major attraction for tourists. But her release is a piece of great news that will also change the way people look at animals in captivity.

