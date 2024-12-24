Christmas is just a day away! Christmas 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 25. People have begun celebrating with decorated homes, lit-up Christmas trees, delicious food, drinks, and church services, all while kicking off the Christmas and Christmas Eve festivities. In many cultures, the tradition of exchanging and opening Christmas gifts has already begun. However, there are still many waiting with excitement for Santa to come with their presents. Yes, the fun holiday tradition of tracking Santa’s path is back! Both Google and NORAD are following his path. Curious about where he is right now? Scroll down for all the details! Google Santa Tracker For Christmas 2024: How To Track Santa Claus? From Santa Selfie To Elf Maker and More, Explore and Play the Fun Game To Embrace the Holiday Season.

Where Is Santa Claus Right Now?

Part of the Christmas festivities includes tracking Santa’s location and wondering if he will show up soon with exciting gifts or if it will be a longer wait. Wondering how to track his journey? To help track Santa’s journey, every year Google and NORAD continue the fun holiday tradition of tracking Santa’s path.

Google Santa Tracker 2024

The Google Santa Tracker website is very welcoming, featuring colourful animations of Santa’s village, his elves, the reindeer, and more, bringing the holiday spirit to life. On the Google Santa Tracker website, you can refer to the map to know Santa’s location. He has already begun his journey around the world, delivering gifts. Click on this link to see exactly where he has reached at this moment. While you're tracking his journey, don't forget to play the fun games available on the website.

NORAD Santa Tracker 2024

Just like the Google Santa Tracker, the NORAD Santa Tracker will also track Santa’s path as he sets out to deliver gifts around the globe. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) began tracking Santa’s journey in 1958 after a mix-up with a child who called to enquire about Santa’s location. To find out where Santa Claus is right now, click on NORAD’s Santa Tracker to check. In addition, you can learn about Santa's history, engage in fun games, watch Santa-related movies, and more on the website. Santa Tracker for Christmas 2024 Is Live: Where Is Santa Claus? Here’s How You Can Track Santa’s Status on NORAD’s Tracking Site During the Holiday Season.

We hope you enjoy this fun tradition of tracking Santa’s path and sharing in the holiday excitement. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy and Merry Christmas 2024!

